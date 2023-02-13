The PowerPyx portal has published the trophy/achievement list Of Atomic Heart, the Mundifish shooter coming to PC and consoles next week. Apparently players who intend to platinum or “milling” the game will have to roll up their sleeves, since it will be necessary to complete it on the highest difficulty and collect a good number of collectibles.
Below you will find the list with all the Atomic Heart Trophies in Italian, clearly if you don’t want to ruin any surprises, avoid reading it.
- The motherland does not forget its heroes – Platinum: Unlock all trophies.
- Attack – Silver: Kill the Hedgie without firing any shots/destroy all statues
- Medium – Bronze: Kill the Belyash
- Spin it – Bronze: Kill the Hedgie
- Plyusch in disarray – Bronze: Kill a plyusch
- The show is over – Bronze: Kill the Natasha
- Dew Point – Bronze: Kill Dew Drop
- Killer Beauty – Silver: Kill the twins
- Up Up, Moving – Silver: Kill the Belyash with a melee weapon
- Happy Polymerization Day! – Bronze: Fly away from Chelomey
- Stamens and pistils – Bronze: Exit Vavilov
- Tickets, please! – Bronze: Take a train at Lesnaya Maglev train station
- Quite an Achievement – Bronze: Clear the VDNH Complex
- Curtain – Bronze: Complete a performance in the theater
- Medical Checkup – Bronze: Go to the hospital
- Unconditional Reflex – Bronze: Explore the Pavlov
- Communism 2.0 – Bronze: Discover the secret of the AdC
- Atomic Heart – Gold: Complete the game on Very Hard difficulty
- Artisan – Bronze: Craft a weapon with a repairman
- Weapon Master – Bronze: Craft five types of weapons
- Warlord – Silver: Collect all weapons
- Chemist – Bronze: Craft consumables of all types
- Polymerization – Silver: Collect 100 Jellies
- Apple Pie – Bronze: Collect all apples in Limbo
- Great Inventor – Bronze: Upgrade a weapon to its maximum level
- Left Handed Skills – Bronze: Fully upgrade one skill tree
- How can I help you? – Bronze: Use a phone booth in Chelomey
- An animal friend – Silver: Find all the talking dead animals
- The Necromancer – Silver: Talk to all the dead
- Burning Ears – Gold: Find all Chirpers
- More important than profit – Silver: Find all Treasureyagins
- Explorer – Bronze: Find a proving ground
- Full Clean – Gold: Complete all Proving Grounds
- Scanner – Bronze: Scan all enemies
- Avatar – Bronze: Kill 10 burned enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies
- Hotheaded – Bronze: Fire 25 aimed headshots with the Makarov pistol
- Subzero – Bronze: Freeze a Vova in mid-air
- Assimilation Procedure Aborted – Bronze: Prevent a sprout from becoming a mutant
- Target hit! – Bronze: Use telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl
- Alcoholics Anonymous – Bronze: Get drunk on vodka and kill 5 enemies
- Triple Penetration – Bronze: Kill 3 or more enemies with a single shot from the ElectroMag Rifle
- Hands on the Roof – Bronze: Hit 20 enemies near a car
As we can see Atomic Heart’s most challenging trophy is to complete the game a Very difficult, or Hardcore in the English language. Also included are some objectives that require you to eliminate bosses in specific ways or kill enemies with weapons, powers and in particular conditions.
As far as collectibles are concerned, those aiming for 100% will have to find all the weapons, talk to all the monsters, collect 100 jellies, scan all enemies and complete all proving ground challenges. In short, we are talking about a platinum that could easily take several dozen hours, in line with the duration estimated by Mundfish.
We remind you that Atomic Heart will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One from February 21st and will be included in your PC and Xbox Game Pass membership at launch.
