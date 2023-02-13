The PowerPyx portal has published the trophy/achievement list Of Atomic Heart, the Mundifish shooter coming to PC and consoles next week. Apparently players who intend to platinum or “milling” the game will have to roll up their sleeves, since it will be necessary to complete it on the highest difficulty and collect a good number of collectibles.

Below you will find the list with all the Atomic Heart Trophies in Italian, clearly if you don’t want to ruin any surprises, avoid reading it.

The motherland does not forget its heroes – Platinum: Unlock all trophies.

Attack – Silver: Kill the Hedgie without firing any shots/destroy all statues

Medium – Bronze: Kill the Belyash

Spin it – Bronze: Kill the Hedgie

Plyusch in disarray – Bronze: Kill a plyusch

The show is over – Bronze: Kill the Natasha

Dew Point – Bronze: Kill Dew Drop

Killer Beauty – Silver: Kill the twins

Up Up, Moving – Silver: Kill the Belyash with a melee weapon

Happy Polymerization Day! – Bronze: Fly away from Chelomey

Stamens and pistils – Bronze: Exit Vavilov

Tickets, please! – Bronze: Take a train at Lesnaya Maglev train station

Quite an Achievement – Bronze: Clear the VDNH Complex

Curtain – Bronze: Complete a performance in the theater

Medical Checkup – Bronze: Go to the hospital

Unconditional Reflex – Bronze: Explore the Pavlov

Communism 2.0 – Bronze: Discover the secret of the AdC

Atomic Heart – Gold: Complete the game on Very Hard difficulty

Artisan – Bronze: Craft a weapon with a repairman

Weapon Master – Bronze: Craft five types of weapons

Warlord – Silver: Collect all weapons

Chemist – Bronze: Craft consumables of all types

Polymerization – Silver: Collect 100 Jellies

Apple Pie – Bronze: Collect all apples in Limbo

Great Inventor – Bronze: Upgrade a weapon to its maximum level

Left Handed Skills – Bronze: Fully upgrade one skill tree

How can I help you? – Bronze: Use a phone booth in Chelomey

An animal friend – Silver: Find all the talking dead animals

The Necromancer – Silver: Talk to all the dead

Burning Ears – Gold: Find all Chirpers

More important than profit – Silver: Find all Treasureyagins

Explorer – Bronze: Find a proving ground

Full Clean – Gold: Complete all Proving Grounds

Scanner – Bronze: Scan all enemies

Avatar – Bronze: Kill 10 burned enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies

Hotheaded – Bronze: Fire 25 aimed headshots with the Makarov pistol

Subzero – Bronze: Freeze a Vova in mid-air

Assimilation Procedure Aborted – Bronze: Prevent a sprout from becoming a mutant

Target hit! – Bronze: Use telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl

Alcoholics Anonymous – Bronze: Get drunk on vodka and kill 5 enemies

Triple Penetration – Bronze: Kill 3 or more enemies with a single shot from the ElectroMag Rifle

Hands on the Roof – Bronze: Hit 20 enemies near a car

Atomic Heart

As we can see Atomic Heart’s most challenging trophy is to complete the game a Very difficult, or Hardcore in the English language. Also included are some objectives that require you to eliminate bosses in specific ways or kill enemies with weapons, powers and in particular conditions.

As far as collectibles are concerned, those aiming for 100% will have to find all the weapons, talk to all the monsters, collect 100 jellies, scan all enemies and complete all proving ground challenges. In short, we are talking about a platinum that could easily take several dozen hours, in line with the duration estimated by Mundfish.

We remind you that Atomic Heart will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One from February 21st and will be included in your PC and Xbox Game Pass membership at launch.