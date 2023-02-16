PlayStation Game Size has unveiled the download size of the digital versions of Atomic Heart For PS5 and PS4. We also discover that the preload is set for February 19, or like two days before the official launch, as has become tradition.

According to the report, Atomic Heart will weigh 41,677GB on PS5 and 47,901GB on PS4. In both cases we are talking about dimensions much smaller than those of the Xbox versions, which seem almost gargantuan by comparison since they touch almost 80GB.

Keep in mind that weight is relative to version 1.03 / 1.003.001 of Atomic Heart, therefore with a patch already applied, probably that of day one, but further updates at launch and in the following weeks cannot be excluded which could further increase the total size of the application.

We remind you that Atomic Heart will be available from February 21st on PC and consoles. At launch it will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog for all Microsoft service subscribers. We recently saw a live action trailer for the game featuring actor Jensen Ackles, making some fun of Hogwarts Legacy.