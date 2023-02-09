The developers of Atomic Heart they revealed resolution, frame rate And graphics modes available for play on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|Sas part of a long interview with Wccftech in which the team talked about various topics.

Let’s look at the current generation consoles first: Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X will both target ai Dynamic 4K at 60 fpswith the resolution going native in some less demanding sequences, while on the Xbox Series S it will drop to 1080p and 60 fps.

On PC, a few days after the announcement of the Atomic Heart system requirements, the title will require at least an i5 2500 or a Ryzen 3 1200 and a GTX 960 or a R9 380 to touch the 30fps at 1080p with low settings. In particular:

Going gold at the end of January, Atomic Heart will make its debut on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on February 21, at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.