In response to a user on Twitter, the Mundfish team disclosed resolution and frame rate of the versions PS5 and Xbox Series X Of Atomic Heartthe shooter set in a retro-futurist version of the Soviet Union due out next month.

According to information shared on Twitter, Atomic Hearts on PS5 and Xbox Series X will have a single graphics mode a 4K and 60fpswith “semi-dynamic” resolution.

Specifically the game aims for a solid 60fps framerate at all times. As for the pixel count, Mundfish promises a fixed 4K resolution in the dugeons, while in the open world it will be dynamic, but still usually around 2160p.

No details on the Xbox Series S version, which at this point we assume will run at 1440p and 60 fps, and on the old-gen ones. In this regard, the developers have stated that Atomic Heart has been optimized in an amazing way on PS4 and Xbox One.

We remind you that Atomic Heart will be available from February 21st. It will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog at launch. A few days ago a 14-minute gameplay video appeared on the net thanks to a leak, which has not yet been removed from YouTube if you are interested.