The developers of Mundfish have released a teaser trailer for the first DLC scheduled for post-launch support of Atomic Heartwhich will be available during the course of thesummer 2023. You can view the video in the player below.

The video shows an unpublished area of ​​Facility 3826, the structure where the campaign of the base game takes place. It would appear to be some kind of gigantic greenhouse domed, where the plants are kept in containers suspended in mid-air and connected to each other by a serpentine path that starts from the ground up to the roof. Whatever it is, it is clearly linked to the new businesses that await us in the expansion of Atomic Heart and we will certainly know more in the coming months.

As we know Atomic Heart will receive a total of four expansions after the launch, all included in the Atomic Pass, sold at the price of 39.99 euros. At the moment we do not know if the DLCs can also be purchased individually.

Atomic Heart is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, here is our review. Furthermore, the game is included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog, but clearly the same does not apply to the expansions arriving in the coming months, which must be purchased separately.