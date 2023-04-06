Mundfish post-launch support continues for Atomic Heartwhich is updated today via the patch 1.4.0.0 on PC and consoles. It is a thick update, since among other things it adds the 120fps mode for PS5, Xbox Series X and S.

The main novelty, as mentioned, is the new 120 fps mode on consoles. The developers specify that it is only available on TVs supported with HDMI 2.1 and do not guarantee that the game runs constantly at 120 fps. Furthermore, the resolution target for this mode has not been shared.

Another welcome addition is the option to adjust the settings to your liking size of interface elements and subtitles, as many players complain that the lettering is too small. In addition, an issue with unlocking some achievements has been fixed.

The patch notes, which you can consult in English from herethey also talk about improved shadows, updated shaders, the ability to loot bodies found in water, and fix to more or less known problems, including those relating to some quests.