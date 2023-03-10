The developers of Mundfish today released the patches 1.08 (or 1.3.5.0 – 1.3.4.0 on PC) of the FPS Atomic Heart. Let’s summarize the most important news.

The March 10th update of Atomic Heart introduced an option for adjust the FOV and some fixes for viewing with ultrawide screens linked to this setting. Also fixed was an issue where voice acting was automatically set to English after launching the game for the first time.

For the rest, numerous problems related to graphics, sound, open world, game interface and quests have been resolved. On PC it was disabled mouse acceleration and fixed a soft lock issue that occurred when pressing the spacebar while using the NORA machine.

In addition to this, stability has been improved, fixing some crashes, and performance has been improved in some areas, but it is not clear which ones. Issues that prevented certain from being obtained have also been resolved Trophies / Achievements. You can read the official notes of Atomic Heart patch 1.08, at the moment unfortunately only in English, at this address.

Mundfish also unveiled what new things will come with i next updateswhich will include an option to adjust the size of game interface elements and subtitles to your liking, support for Steam Deck and the ability to remap key configurations.