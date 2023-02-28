Atomic Heart and the most played single player title on Xboxes After Hogwarts Legacy: an extraordinary achievement for the post-Soviet shooter developed by Mundfish, which is receiving extremely positive feedback from users rather than critics.

Some reports say that Atomic Heart beat Hogwarts Legacy as the best launch of 2023 on Xbox, but waiting for the official data it is possible to find the great popularity of the game on the Microsoft platformas metrics and numbers expert Benji-Sales points out.

In fact, considering the catalog of Xbox Game Passwhich Atomic Heart has been a part of since day one, the title currently ranks second in the rankings of the most popular games on the cloud, as well as third in both the console and PC games rankings.

In recent days we have tried Atomic Heart on PC, being surprised by its degree of optimization and the ability to run at high frame rates even using the most advanced graphics present, despite the guilty absence of ray tracing at launch.

As you know, the game puts us in command of an officer invited to witness the launch of a new neural network at Structure 3826, against the backdrop of an alternative 1955, but something goes wrong and all the androids start attacking humans, giving Engage in a furious battle for control of the garrison.