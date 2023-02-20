At the PC version Of Atomic Heart will be missing one graphical feature at launch: the ray tracing. It will sound strange to many, given that since the announcement the Mundfish game has been used practically as a manifesto of this technology, hired by Nvidia itself to demonstrate the power of RTX cards.

How can we forget the 2019 tech demo or the trailer dedicated to ray tracing, dating back to a few weeks ago?

TO confirm the absence of ray tracing at launch, was the development team itself consulted by Rock, Paper, Shotgun, which was informed that it will be implemented post launch.

It’s a surprise. Game director Robert Bagratuni had announced that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions would not have ray tracing at launch, but nothing had been said about the PC version. It’s certainly better to have it delayed than not at all, but the fact that Nvidia’s tech demo with active ray tracing dates back four years makes it strange that the final game comes out without even preliminary support for this technology.

If you want more information, read our Atomic Heart review.