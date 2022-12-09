Atomic Heart came back to show itself with a new one trailer on the occasion of the pre-show of the The Game Awards 2022showing another montage of gameplay and cutscenes for this increasingly interesting immersive FPS sim.

The trailer gameplay “Arlekino”, this is the name of the new video released on the occasion of The Game Awards 2022, is a quick montage of game scenes in the classic style of the promotional videos of this Mundfish title.

Again, the game amazes with the peculiarity of the artistic vision and with the variety of situations into which it seems to throw the player into it.

After seeing the video on the loot and progression system and the 10-minute gameplay with the battle with the boss Hedgie, let’s go back to a more generic presentation in this case, but always very spectacular.

It is undoubtedly a very interesting game, which has captured the attention since its first appearance some time ago and can finally be played in full by the February 21, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S also directly in the Xbox Game Pass catalog at launch.

In addition to the Standard Edition, Atomic Heart will also be available with a Premium Edition concluding theAtomic Pass together with the base game, therefore a Season Pass that contains additional content and, presumably, the expansions that will be released for the game by Mundfish after launch, of which we await further details.