The authors of Atomic Heart they confirmed that they will remove the racist cartoon that appears within the shooter. This will all happen via a patch.

As reported by Kat Bailey of IGN USAthe Atomic Heart team shared this release: “The Mundfish team would like to thank PC Gamer contributor for bringing this insensitivity to our attention. We apologize if the use of the cartoon or period music has caused damages or injuries. We will modify the parts in question.”

The reference is to the cartoon that has been inserted into Atomic Heart and that can be seen through one of the televisions in the game. Inside it is portrayed a caricatured black person, as often happened in old Western cartoons. This is obviously a racist representation. You can see a dedicated clip in the tweet below.

According to one Twitter user, the cartoon is “Rabbit & The Wolf”, an old series. It would therefore not be an original creation by the Mundfish team made specifically for the game. Above you can see the offending character of the series.

The impression, however, is that it is one oversight linked to a minor component of the game which will be remedied as soon as possible.

