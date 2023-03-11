Robert Bagratuni, the founder of Mundfish and game director of Atomic Heartasked the tycoon Elon Musk to collaborate to integrate Tesla robots into one of the DLCs coming in the next few months. A probably joking proposal… but never say never.

He did so publicly on Twitter, responding to a tweet from Musk in which he says he’s heard good things about Atomic Heart. Elon Musk also has video games among his hobbies, so who knows, maybe the idea could even tempt him.

“Elon Musk, I’m the founder of Atomic Hearts. Thank you! Let’s work together to integrate Testla robots into the next DLC,” reads Bragatuni’s tweet.

As we know Atomic Heart will receive 4 DLCs in the coming months, all included in theAtomic Pass on sale for 39.99 euros on digital stores and included in the Gold and Premium Eidition. For the moment Munfish has kept the strictest confidence on what we can expect from the expansions, except that they will make “available new areas and laboratories, as well as even more weapons, enemies and bosses” and much more.

Meanwhile, Atomic Heart patch 1.08 arrived yesterday which among other things added an option to adjust the FOV.