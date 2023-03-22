Robert Bagratuni, founder and CEO of Mundfish, as well as game director of Atomic Heartannounced via Twitter that the game has passed the 5 million players within three weeks of launch. A result that makes him great success.

Bagratuni: “We are thrilled by the incredible response to our first game. Our team has been working hard since 2017 to create a project that is the ultimate gaming experience and we are happy to see that Atomic Heart has been enjoyed by players from all over the world.” the world!”

The figure of 5 million players in three weeks is clearly legible in the image attached to the tweet. It should be noted that we are talking about players and not about copies sold, because Atomic Heart has also been available in the subscription service since launch Game Pass of Xbox. Too bad that the data has not been detailed, but we can be satisfied.

Bragatuni also added, in a subsequent tweet: “We are working to improve the overall gaming experience, and to make the game’s DLCs, a process that will take into account different player opinions to make the expansions as exciting and amazing as possible. “

For more information on the game, read our Atomic Heart review.