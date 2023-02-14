Mick Gordona famous composer also well known in the videogame field, collaborated on the soundtrack of Atomic Heartby donating your own compensation for such work to the Red Cross and in particular to the crisis management branch in Ukraine, for the victims of the war.

Gordon explained his position in a long post published on Twitter, explaining his decision. In essence, the composer had been contacted in 2020 by Mundfish to take part in the development of Atomic Heart, a game that immediately conquered Gordon with his particular look and inspired him to create music using synthesizers and Soviet inspirations.

Gordon explained that working with Mundfish was “a great pleasure”, as they are a team that “prioritizes imagination and artistic freedom, which is also evident in the incredible art direction of the game”. It is also a Russian team, and perhaps this too may have contributed to pushing Gordon to the decision to donate his compensation to the war victims in Ukraine.

The team has always distanced itself from the war and it is clear that there is no polemical intent on Gordon’s part, but the composer has nevertheless decided to donate the fee for the work on Atomic Heart in favor of the victims of the war in Ukraine.

“This invasion was not the decision of the Russian people but rather of an authoritarian regime that has no regard for human rights and dignity,” Gordon wrote in his message. “The world must continue to demand an end to this aggression and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.” For these reasons, however, the composer is “an honor to donate my fee from the game to the Australian Red Cross Crisis Unit in Ukraine, as explained by Gordon.

Just in the past few hours, we’ve seen a new live-action trailer starring Jensen Ackles for Atomic Heart.