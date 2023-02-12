The Russian development team mundfish has published many new images Of Atomic Heartthe shooter with RPG elements coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox: the game will be available starting February 21st and will be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog immediately.

The shots, which portray various action sequences within the disturbing scenario of Facility 3826, further confirm some stylistic similarities between this title and the classic BioShockwhich the authors were probably inspired by to give life to their project.

Of course, there was no shortage of controversy against the study, accused of collecting data for the Russian government, a voice however denied by Mundfish who defined himself as an international development team, as well as “an organization that supports peace against violence”.

“We welcome you to a utopian world founded on wonder and perfection, where humanity coexists in harmony with loyal passionate robots,” reads the synopsis of Atomic Heart. “Or so it was in the past. With the launch of the new robot control system just days away, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could stand in the way…”

“The unstoppable technological progress and secret experiments have caused the insurrection of mutated creatures, terrible machines and super-powered robots, who now rebel against their creators. Only you can stop them and discover the sordid truths behind an idealized world. “

“Using the combat skills bestowed by your experimental gauntlet and arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and blades, you will fight for survival in fast-paced and explosive encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each opponent. Combine skills and resources, use the environment and upgrade your equipment to overcome each challenge and ensure the supremacy of good.”