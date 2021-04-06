Among the independent projects that attracted the most attention when it was confirmed to arrive on Xbox, we find Atomic Heart. This shooter that is reminiscent in many ways of the classic Bioshock, has been somewhat disappeared in recent months. It is not something that has only happened to him, given the circumstances of the pandemic, it is something very common, but we celebrate that it is current again. And he does it in the best way, well Atomic Heart is seen in an extensive gameplay of more than 20 minutes where we can see the game in its entirety.

This gameplay, published by GameCross, allows us to enjoy the pre-alpha version of the game in a fairly extensive way. It is a footage that shows in a very explicit way what the adventure will be, showing the gameplay at its best and delving a little more into that mysterious and intimidating setting that characterizes Atomic Heart.

The truth is that we see some familiar sequences again, like that fight with a boss. From there, there are parts of the video that show quite precisely what the game could be, outside of those controlled footage and focused on exposing the intensity that this game can take. There is a great diversity of designs, and with that touch of a post-apocalyptic Soviet Union, it comes close to that style that Irrational Games introduced in their Bioshock.

Atomic Heart has its own post-apocalyptic approach to this adventure, where a dystopian reality is introduced in which the Soviet power suffers a catastrophe at a time when the expansion of robotics has been extensive. If we look at the product description we find a fairly accurate description of the history of Atomic Heart.

A global system failure occurs at Soviet Facility 3826 leading the machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information that threatens to destroy the entire world. Study the behavior of your enemies and see how they relate to each other. Use the varied arsenal of weapons and special abilities of your polymer glove. Turn everything into a weapon: the environment, the objects, your own body and even the enemies themselves. Each fight will be different from the one before. Explore huge research facilities and test sites. Find out more about employees and their ways of life and work. Discover the Soviet secrets! But you must know that death hides in every corner. Can you survive?

Atomic Heart can be seen in an extensive gameplay, although as it is not something that comes from the developer, we cannot guess if there will be new information about its development soon. For now, the launch of Atomic Heart remains for this year, reaching Xbox consoles alike and Playstation, as well as to PC via Steam. It is especially important how Atomic Heart has linked up with new technologies, where we have seen it with Nvidia’s Ray Tracing, and confirmed its arrival on next-generation consoles, including Xbox Series X / S.

