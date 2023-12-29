The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for one PS5 copy of Atomic Heart. The game is now at -19% of the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price indicated by Amazon for Atomic Heart is €36.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Atomic Heart, what a game it is
Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter in which we can use fireballs and supernatural powers on along the lines of Bioshock, set in a wide open world to explore in search of side quests and upgrades. It can boast convincing artistic direction and respectable graphics, but the plot is not always convincing and has less than perfect level design. It's a good one appreciated by many with good gunplay – it's probably great to buy at a discount.
