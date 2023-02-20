I’m finally available Atomic Heart reviews, starting with that of Multiplayer.it. Mundfish’s first-person shooter was highly anticipated and now we can see what the average grade assigned by international publications is. Here is the list of votes of the main newspapers:

Multiplayer.it – ​​7.5 / 10

Gaming Trend 95 / 100

Shacknews 9/10

Generation Xbox 9 / 10

PSX Brazil 90 / 100

SECTOR.sk 9 / 10

Spaziogames 8.7 / 10

Xbox was 8.4 / 10

Cerealkillerz 8.4 / 10

IGN US 8/10

IGN Spain 8/10

Attack of the Fanboy 4 / 5

We Got This Covered 4 / 5

PCGamesN 8/10

CGMagazine 8/10

GamingBolt 8 / 10

Saudi Gamer 8/10

MonsterVine 4/5

eXputer 4 / 5

Enternity.gr 8/10

Noisy Pixels 8 / 10

Gamepur 8/10

GamePro 77 / 100

Playstation Universe 7.5/10

GameWatcher 7.5 / 10

Checkpoint Gaming 7.5/10

God is a Geek 7/10

GameMAG 7/10

Kakuchopurei 70 / 100

AltChar 68 / 100

PressStart 6.5 / 10

Downtime Bros. 6.5/10

GameSpot 6/10

Push Square 6 / 10

Multiplayer First 6 / 10

AusGamers 5.8 / 10

WellPlayed 5.5 / 10

GamesRadar+ 2.5 / 5

TechRaptor 5/10

TheGamer 2.5 / 5

GameRant 2/5

Twinfinite 2 / 5

At the time of writing this news, the average on Opencritic is 72 with a total of 46 reviews. The average on Metacritic in the PC version is 78 but with only eight reviews, so this is a number that will change enormously in the next few hours. What is certain is that the grades are very different from each other, with 9/10 as well as 4/10.

As for our review, we explained that “Atomic Heart is in all respects a good, but imperfect debut title. It lays the narrative foundations for a credible and very interesting game world, but conveys a very confused plot , incomplete, driven by continuous explanations. He concocts a derivative gameplay, of course, but in itself functional, to then be watered down in uselessly adrenaline-pumping and overwhelming fights. He introduces a system of supernatural powers along the lines of Bioshock, but then makes them scarcely effective when the more it matters. It flaunts a convincing artistic direction and a respectable graphics sector, but suffers from continuous drops in frame-rate and shows its side to bugs and crashes.

“We are not dealing with a perfect FPS in short. And yet, there is character, there is at least an intriguing overview that can only attract fans of science fiction, dystopias, games similar to the aforementioned Bioshock, which remains an unattainable model for the Mudfish kids. Ultimately, the best way to enjoy Atomic Heart is to do so without expecting great things. Because between one stumbling block and another it will surely surprise you thanks to the large map that you will want to explore far and wide in search of side quests and upgrades; to the arsenal certainly not original but enjoyable; to an emergent narrative that paints the boundaries of a truly intriguing imaginary world. It could have been much better, no doubt, but we are certainly dealing with a good game with some flaws that you will have to deal with.”