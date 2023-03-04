A few weeks ago we told you about the controversial statements of the Ukrainian minister Alexander Bornyaok who asked Sony, Microsoft and Valve to ban Atomic Heart, a game developed by the Russian studio Mundfish, from their stores, in his opinion guilty of supporting the invasion of Ukraine. Such statements have now become one concrete and official requestas evidenced by the letter shared on Twitter by Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and sent to Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony, Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft, and Gabe Newell of Valve.

The letter, an excerpt of which you can read below, mentions that Atomic Heart’s revenues could finance Russia and thus the invasion of Ukraine. Fedorov also claims that the game features Soviet symbols and promotes the communist regime. It is also noted that the developers of the studio have never sided against Putin’s regime and the war in Ukraine, urging Sony, Microsoft and Valve to protest this war by banning Atomic Heart from their stores.

“We have serious concerns regarding the ‘Atomic Heart’ game which launched via Sony PlayStation / Microsoft Xbox / Steam platforms on February 21, 2023.”

“According to the information we have, the game mentioned above, was developed by the Russian studio Mundfish. Since Mundifish is managed and has offices in Russia, there is a potential risk that the money raised from the sales will be transferred to the budget of Russia, thus will be used to finance the war in Ukraine. Another point I must highlight is that working with Russian entities is not in line with the policy of sanctions within free democratic countries. Another problem of the game “Atomic Heart” is thematic. The government of ukraine has serious concerns; as it completely violates ukrainian legislation.The game itself promotes the communist regime and Soviet symbols. “

“I think Sony/Microsoft/Valve don’t want to be seen as a platform that supports communism, even in such a futuristic form. The history of Soviet Russia and its imperialist encroachments on other independent countries led to the murder of hundreds of thousands of civilians. Not only now in Ukraine, but also in Moldova and Georgia. It’s a rhetorical question whether it is worth promoting symbols covered in blood.”

“With the above in mind, we urge Sony / Microsoft / Valve to ban sales of digital versions of this game via Sony PlayStation / Microsoft Xbox / Steam.” “I would also like to point out that the developers have not publicly expressed their position on the Putin regime and the bloody war Russia has unleashed against Ukraine. Now more than ever leaders and businesses around the world should unite to protest the Russian invasion and stop funding the war in any way possible. Also informative.”