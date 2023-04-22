In announcing its fiscal 2022/3 financial results, the publisher Focus Entertainment revealed that Atomic Heart has exceeded his expectations of sale.

For those who don’t know, mundfish and Focus Entertainment have entered into an agreement to publish the game in most of the world, with the exception of the territories of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), consisting mainly of Russia and other former Soviet republics, where it was distributed by VK Play.

Focus Entertainment hasn’t shared precise numbers regarding Atomic Heart, but we do know that along with other games released in the last year, including A Plague Tale: Requiem and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge it totaled 194.1 million euros in revenueswith a 36.2% year-on-year growth, the highest peak reached by the company.

As proof of the success of Atomic Heart, we recall that a month ago the title exceeded 5 million players, according to the information revealed by Mundfish. Of course, PC and Xbox Game Pass subscribers are included in the count, but we are still talking about excellent numbers and which have certainly grown further over the past month.