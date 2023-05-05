Atomic Heart was verified For Steam Decks, the hybrid between a portable console and a PC from Valve. The announcement was made by the developers of Mundfish, who also released a new gameplay trailer to show how it runs on the Deck.

What does it mean that Atomic Heart is now a Steam Deck Verified game? Just that Valve conducted tests verifying the complete compatibility of the game with its hardware, according to pre-established guidelines. If there had been any problems with the latter, such as the presence of text that was too small or text to be entered by hand, the game would have been indicated as playable but with specific caveats.

If you want to know more about the game itself, read our review of Atomic Heart, in which we wrote that “Atomic Heart is all in all a good, but imperfect debut title. It lays the narrative foundation for a world of credible and very interesting game, but it conveys an extremely confused, incomplete plot, driven by continuous explanations. It designs a derivative gameplay, of course, but in itself functional, to then be watered down in uselessly adrenaline-pumping and overwhelming fights. It introduces a system of supernatural powers along the lines of Bioshock, but then makes them poorly effective when it counts most.It flaunts a convincing art direction and a respectable graphics sector, but suffers from continuous frame-rate drops and shows its side to bugs and crashes.We are not facing to a perfect FPS in short.And yet, there is character, there is at least an intriguing overview that can only attract fans of science fiction, dystopias, games similar to the aforementioned Bioshock, which remains an unattainable model for the Mundfish boys.”

For the rest, we remind you that Atomic Heart is also available for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5.