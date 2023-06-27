Publisher Focus Entertainment and development studio Mundfish have announced the first expansion for the open-world first-person shooter Atomic Heartcall Annihilation Instinct, out August 2, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5. At the same time it was launchedupdate 1.8.0 of the base game, which adds a new mode, the New Game +, for fans of extreme difficulties.

Annihilation Instinct is the first of the four DLCs intended for the game. It will be set in the Mendeleev Complex and will allow you to discover the history of NORA.

The expansion will contain new shapeshifting enemies and two new weapons to take them out with: the Secateur, a long-range weapon, and the Klusha, a melee weapon. A new skill, called Techno-Stasiswhich allows you to manipulate time.

Mundfish has not disclosed much about plottalking about a new mysterious character and others already seen, but who will meet in completely different circumstances.

The DLC is part of theAtomic Pass from €39.99, or as part of the Gold and Premium editions of the game.

Speaking of the subscription, the mode New Game Plus allows all of Atomic Heart to be replayed at a higher challenge level, allowing the player to keep all the skills and weapons unlocked throughout the game.

