According to the Russian website DTF.ru, i trailer from Atomic Heart they would have been made as vertical slices, that is, they would be simply gods fakes created to hide the real conditions of the game from investors. In addition, the development team would suffer long periods of crunch and mismanagement from executives.

Bad management would have resulted in missed bonuses despite having been promised, completely absurd goals to be achieved, various development restarts, feature creep and many other problems typical of such situations.

The game builds would be presented annually to investors, resulting in constant requests for changes to the project. The gameplay videos seen over the years would have been developed as vertical slices instead of being made with material captured from working Atomic Heart builds, in order to give those watching them the idea of ​​a more refined game than they actually are. is.

At some point it was decided to make the game a open world with dungeons, without caring too much about what has already been done up to that moment.

Robert Bagratuni, CEO and investor of the software house, believes that a game only sells its image and a story, so that the gameplay can be overlooked. According to his philosophy, Mundfish employees only have to work, giving up “primitive joys like weekends and holidays” in order to improve the project.

To force everyone to follow his orders without too many complaints, he promised bonuses beyond belief. As already mentioned, the bonuses never came, leaving many angry and unsatisfied.

Always following this “cheerful” philosophy, which does not take into consideration people, their well-being or even their work, very optimistic goals have been set, especially for the console versions. Each version requires a lot of refinements and some of the goals scored by the management only left 2-3 months to test the game on consoles, obviously not enough time to guarantee the right quality.

In the last year the crunch it has become more and more frequent, mainly due to the insistence of investors. Most of the development team was forced to work on New Year’s Eve too, so to speak. On many occasions the developers had no choice if they didn’t want to lose their job. Moreover, the management has fired staff periodically, hiring new ones. In short, those who stay at home with their buttocks warm expect others to work to their exhaustion so as not to lose money.