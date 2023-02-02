One of the games that seems to be generating more traction for this 2023 is Atomic Heart. A new first person shooter experience that will take us to a mysterious Soviet facility. With a gameplay that looks quite similar to that of the BioShock saga.

This title is one of the ones we will receive during the month of February. That is why we decided to compile some of his details so that you can learn more about him and possibly put him on your radar. Maybe you’ll walk out of here with a new game on your personal most anticipated list.

Who develops Atomic Heart?

Atomic Heart is a work of the developer Mundfish. ANDThis is a relatively new studio that was founded in the city of Cyprus. Their goal with this title is to create an experience on par with games like BioShock, Fallout, and Doom. Since they are classics that the team enjoyed and loved.

This new adventure will be distributed by Focus Entertainment. This company is known for distributing excellent titles in the past, as was the case with Evil West and both installments of A Plague Tale. So they may have seen great potential in Mundfish’s work and decided to support them. We will see the work of this new study.

Source: Mundfish

As additional information, Atomic Heart It was developed with the use of Unreal Engine 4. Furthermore Mundfish is a hardware partner of Nvidia. Therefore, it will use RTX and DLSS technologies on GeForce RTX graphics cards. Some of its advances have already shown that its visual section is very well achieved.

What can we expect from his story?

Atomic Heart tells us the story of Sergei Nechayev, also known as P-3. He is an unstable officer tasked with keeping the facility 3826 under control, where the title takes place.. This involves combat with robots and failed biomechanical experiments. At the same time that he tries to maintain his own sanity.

In this world, a scientist managed to create a polymer that greatly accelerated technological advancement. In this alternate 1955 version, robots were created as the workforce, attached to an artificial intelligence known as Kollektiv. However just as Kollektiv 2.0 is about to be released installation 3826 descends into chaos.

Source: Mundfish

There are still many questions regarding the history of Atomic Heartbut that only invites us to play it. After all, the premise sounds quite interesting and it shows as the cornerstone to build all its aesthetics. Which has a fifties futuristic touch.

It also seems that it will have a psychological component that could make us question everything that happens. If it works out, we could have a title with a compelling plot and some pretty fun gameplay. From this last point, they released an extensive video detailing what our time in this world will be like.

What will the gameplay of Atomic Heart be like?

The video about the gameplay of Atomic Heart showed that it is quite an ambitious title. Players will be able to explore the huge world of Installation 3826 which is made up of five main zones. To travel through them they can use a kind of train or any vehicle that still works. However, they will have to face different threats along the way.

Combat combines melee attacks with the use of firearms. Melee weapons are used to generate energy that can be used in some firearms. However, there will be others that will still use bullets, so we will have to look for them on the map or collect resources to make them.

The resources of Atomic Heart They will also serve to create improvements to our arsenal. So we can make sights or cartridges that will make our journey through the facility more bearable. As if that were not enough, we will have the help of artificial intelligence.

This AI will give us information about the story and the surroundings, but it will also have a role in combat. His abilities include hacking into enemy robots and powers to freeze, shock or levitate opponents. We can combine that with firearms since one hand uses the AI ​​while the other is in charge of the pistols. Something very similar to BioShock.

The same video indicates that players will find arenas, exploration zones, puzzles, and cinematic scenes. It was also revealed that it will last approximately 25 hours, which makes it enter an adequate average. Not too short, not too long for you to get bored and leave it unfinished.

When does it come out?

If you are already interested in Atomic Heart You are probably wondering when it will come out. Fortunately, not much is missing, as it launches on February 21 for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It should be noted that it will be available from the day of launch in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Source: Mundfish

So you already have a title to keep an eye on at the end of the month. We must admit that it looks quite interesting, although other promising titles have disappointed us in the past.. Will you give it a try? Did it catch your attention? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments.

