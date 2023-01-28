Mundfish, the company behind the game of Atomic Heartdenied accusations made to him by AIN.Capital that user data collected by his website was provided to Russian authorities.

The story came up recently. According to AIN.Capital there is a hidden clause on the Mundfish site warning players that their data could end up in the hands of the Russian tax office as well as the FSB.

The FSB is the Russian Federal Security Service, the successor to the feared KGB, the secret police of the former Soviet Union. He is currently in charge of national defense and counterterrorism.

AIN also says that the Mundfish site mentions the infamous Russian mobilization laws, with which it recruits soldiers to go fight in Ukraine, and that this new game is sponsored by Russian investors.

He even claims that Mundfish’s headquarters are in Moscow. In a response from the company by one of the spokespersons, he denied all of the above.

The developer of Atomic Heart He says that his site does not collect user data, and that mentions on it were removed years earlier.

In addition, the online store they had was closed to protect the integrity of the players and their products. But there are some who are not entirely convinced.

What is the Atomic Heart video game about?

Atomic Heartwhich is the first Mundfish game, stars a KGB agent, Major ‘P-3’ Nechaev, in an alternate future in which the Soviet Union built and perfected advanced robots with which it defeated Nazi Germany. .

This is how she emerged victorious from World War II in 1941. But now it is necessary to investigate what is happening in the 3826 facility.

It seems things got out of control. All due to the development of a new robotic technology that uses living tissue.

So P-3 must battle runaway robots and failed biotech experiments. But also against the very mental instability that he suffers.

The game belongs to the First Person Shooter or FPS genre, but in addition to conventional weapons, powers such as telekinesis can be used.

It can still generate fire or ice to attack. This title will go on sale on February 21 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

With details by GamesRadar. In addition to Atomic Heart We have more video game information at EarthGamer.