Atomic Heart has been attracting attention from all over the world ever since it was shown. The title developed by Mundfish exudes style from all pores and promises to be one of the best experiences of the year. Now, through a new post, the development team has revealed some more details about the game and a new image.

According to reports, the development of the title took more than 630,000 working hours, through more than 120 people in 5 years. There is no doubt therefore that the title has brought a lot of work during its development. In addition, the team took the opportunity to share an image of the title’s protagonist with everyone.

Not only that, but the team has now also shortened the launch window: initially the title was supposed to arrive by the end of 2022, but the latest news indicates that its release is scheduled for December this year on PC and next-gen consoles.

All that remains is to wait for more information from Mundfish: if the game arrives this year it is very likely that we will see it among the protagonists of one of the events to be held soon.

Source: Reddit