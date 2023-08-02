The players of Atomic Heart they can face a new adventure and challenges thanks to the paid DLC Annihilation Instinct, which is now available for all platforms, namely PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Below you will find the launch trailer published by Mundfish.
The video offers us an overview of the new environments and the new types of enemies that await us in this expansion, the first of four planned in the coming months.
What’s new in the first Atomic Heart DLC
Led by Professor Lebedev, Atomic Heart players will explore the intricate Mendellev complex to uncover the truth about NORA and must survive new shape-shifting enemies.
To do this we can rely on two new weaponsthe Secateur, a ranged weapon with two modes of fire, and the Klusha, a melee weapon capable of piercing enemies, as well as the Technostasis, a new ability on the protagonist’s polymer gauntlet.
What do you think, did what you saw convince you to give this Atomic Heart DLC a chance? Let us know in the comments below.
