The players of Atomic Heart they can face a new adventure and challenges thanks to the paid DLC Annihilation Instinct, which is now available for all platforms, namely PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Below you will find the launch trailer published by Mundfish.

The video offers us an overview of the new environments and the new types of enemies that await us in this expansion, the first of four planned in the coming months.