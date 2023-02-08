The offer of xbox game pass It will increase from tomorrow. After several days without information about this service, Today the game list that will be available on this service during the first half of February was finally revealed.and the selection is interesting.

Of the list, Atomic Heartthe expected FPS, is the most notable case on this occasion, since it will be available day one on Game Pass. You can see the complete list below:

–Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – February 9

–SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 9

–Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 14

–Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15

–Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 16

–Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 21

Beyond Atomic Heart, a title that is also worthwhile is Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition, an action game that can be compared to the most recent DOOM installments. On related topics, these are the games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in a few days.

Editor’s Note:

Although the selection this time presents quality, it is clear that adding new games every two weeks is something that will no longer be so common. This is something that inevitably had to happen. Let’s just hope we see more quality titles, even if the wait is longer.

Via: Xbox