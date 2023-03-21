Atomic Heart and High on Life they are both FPS, but are otherwise completely different. Many might think so, but not Emil Pagliarulo, lead designer of Starfield. According to him, the two video games are very similaronly of different origin.

Precisely, Pagliarulo wrote via Twitter: “Atomic Heart and High on Life are essentially the same game. One Russian, the other American.” Of course, a statement like this could raise many doubts, but fortunately the lead designer added some details.

Pagliarulo admits it’s a bizarre parallel, but also says it’s very rare to see your own character arguing with a piece of his own equipment. He adds that it’s also difficult to make it work and be fun, because you need great dialogue and you need to know how to create “the right chemistry” between the parties involved. Since Atomic Heart and High on Life both achieve this feat, they are very similar games.

This is an interesting reasoning, even if it is still true that the two games are very different. The funny dialogues between character and pieces of equipment are placed in different contexts and overall the two games have different purposes. Furthermore, they are not the only games that try to do something similar: for example, it also happens in Forspoken, where, however, the final result was not appreciated.

What do you think? Is a feature like this what really defines a video game in your opinion, or is it just an extra detail that can’t be used as a point of reference?