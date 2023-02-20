The ElAnalistaDeBits YouTube channel has posted a comparison videos complete between versions PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 Of Atomic Heartemphasizing the technical characteristics of the different versions.

On Xbox Series S the game runs at one resolution dynamic resolution of 1080p/60fps (typically 1080p indoors, 900p outdoors), on Xbox Series X dynamic resolution starts at 2160p/60fps (typically 2160p indoors, 1800p/1620p outdoors). On PS5 the situation is similar to that of Xbox Series X: therefore dynamic resolution of 2160p / 60fps (usually 2160p indoors, 1800p / 1620p outdoors). The PC version at maximum settings is fixed at 2160p (obviously it depends on the possessed system).

The PC version is graphically of the best quality, although it has some issues with SSR reflections. The version worse optimized seems to be that Xbox Series S, which fails to maintain stable fps outdoors. On consoles there are some crashes on consoles.

The PC version showed the fastest loading times, followed by the PS5 version. All versions have framerate issues with enemy animations.