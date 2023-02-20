Atomic Heart is almost there and now we have a way to see what are the differences between the PlayStation versions of the game. The well-known channel YouTube ElAnalistaDeBits offers us a video comparison between the PS4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PS5 versions.

In the video that you can see just below, ElAnalistaDeBits explains that each console has only one graphics mode. On PlayStation 4 the game aims for 1080p and 30 FPS. A dynamic 2160p (average 1728p) at 30 FPS is offered on PlayStation 4 Pro. Finally, on PlayStation 5 you opt for a dynamic resolution at 2160p (indoors, at least, outdoors you travel between 1800p and 1620p) at 60 FPS.

It is also added that on PS5, in some situations, the frame rate of movies it is locked at 30 FPS. Incredibly, it seems that on PS4 and PS4 Pro the shadow filters are better than on PS5.

For the rest, however, as can be expected Atomic Heart it’s better on PS5. Loads are up to four times faster, plus there are more NPCs, vegetation (with superior movement animations). The textures are better and the polygon count is also higher. Load distance is also higher on PS5.

PS4 and PS4 Pro do not include some SSR reflexes and suffer from the same Frame rate issues in enemy animations, with the difference that on PS5 they are more visible because the game travels at a higher frame rate. Furthermore, on PS5, the street lights of Atomic Heart are oriented incorrectly: this is a strange bug, defined as “funny” by ElAnalistaDeBits. Overall though, interior lighting, ambient occlusion, post-production and particle effects are superior on PS5.

Finally, we leave you to the international votes of Atomic Heart, very different from each other.