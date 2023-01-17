IGN’s YouTube channel released a new one today gameplay videos Of Atomic Heartthe eagerly awaited Mundifish shooter coming next month on consoles and PC, which shows some sequences with fights and puzzles.

The first part of the movie takes place outdoors, with the protagonist being surrounded by murderous robots popping up from everywhere. At this juncture we can see various powers of the protagonist and his paraphernalia at work, including pistols, rifles, a cleaver and a sort of rocket launcher. If you want to know more about the enemies and the tools of death that we can use in the game, we suggest you read our tried Atomic Heart that we published just a few hours ago.

The second part of the video instead takes place indoors, inside a kind of bunker, where the player has to solve a small puzzle, which requires sliding a sphere through a system of pipes, while in the meantime he has to defend himself from some enemies .

Atomic Heart will be available from February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, One and PC. It will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog at launch.