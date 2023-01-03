Atomic Heart returns to show itself today with a new one gameplay trailers published by Nvidia showing new gameplay sequences and the implementation of the ray tracing of the game, with undoubtedly very impressive results, as you can see for yourself in the player below.

Obviously in addition to ray tracing, Atomic Heart on PC will also take advantage of the DLSS 3 with Nvidia video cards, which just today made the RTX 4070 GPU official at CES 2023, revealing its price and release date.

Atomic Heart is an in-development first-person shooter set in the 1950s USSR in an alternate universe. As a special agent of the KGB, we will have to complete a difficult mission on behalf of the government. The game will have a linear structure, but the player’s choices will heavily influence the ending.

It will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One from February 21, 2023. It will also be included in the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass subscription services from launch. Just today the director of Atomic Heart talked about the DLC and the development of the game.