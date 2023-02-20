Atomic Heartthe interesting debut title of mundfishwas shown by Game Informer with a video Of gameplay lasting approximately seventeen minutes, in which different sequences of the game’s campaign are presented.

In the movie we find exploratory phases, some small puzzles, a bit of platforming and of course the fights, faced both with blow and firearms to make the most of the facets of a combat system definitely has some potential.

Of course, not all promises have been kept by the Russian development team and some critical issues have led to very different international review scores for Atomic heart, with a range that even goes from 4 to 9.5.

“Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter set in an alternate ‘Soviet’ universe. As a special agent, we will have to complete a difficult mission on behalf of the government,” reads the game synopsis. “We welcome you to a utopian world founded on wonder and perfection, where humanity coexists in harmony with loyal passionate robots.”

“Or so it used to be. Within days of the launch of the new robot control system, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could stand in its way… The unstoppable technological progress and secret experiments have caused the insurrection of creatures mutants, terrible machines and super-powered robots, who now rebel against their creators. Only you can stop them and discover the sordid truths behind an idealized world.

“Using the combat skills bestowed by your experimental gauntlet and arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and blades, you will fight for survival in fast-paced and explosive encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each opponent. Combine skills and resources, use the environment and upgrade your equipment to overcome each challenge and ensure the supremacy of good.”