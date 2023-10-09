The Director-General of the United Nations agency, Rafael Grossi, announced in the statement that “climate change plays a fundamental role, as does the security of energy supplies.”

The statement continued that, in light of “the geopolitical situation and military conflicts… an increasing number of countries see nuclear energy as a reliable and sustainable energy source.”

The agency expected, according to the scenario most supportive of nuclear energy, that nuclear capacity would increase at least double, reaching 890 gigawatts in 2050, compared to 369 gigawatts currently.

Its previous forecast estimated nuclear capacity to rise to 873 gigawatts.

Proponents of nuclear energy consider it a low-carbon source that can be mobilized according to needs, unlike wind and solar energy. However, some countries strongly oppose this source of energy because of its cost and risks.

These new forecasts were issued at the opening of the Second International Conference on the Role of Nuclear Energy in Combating Climate Change, held in Vienna.

This energy provides about 9 percent of the world’s electricity in 31 countries, while coal remains dominant in electricity generation sources, according to the International Energy Agency, which is based in Paris.

The Director of the International Energy Agency, Fethi Birol, stated on Monday in the Austrian capital that “this share was 18 percent twenty years ago,” expressing his regret for “the strategic mistake committed by many European governments as they decided to “move away from corn” while this source of energy “had… “It will be a solution alongside solar and wind energy.”

The Turkish economist urged governments as well as “international institutions” to finance nuclear development.

In 2021, the International Atomic Energy Agency raised its forecasts for the first time since the Fukushima plant disaster in 2011, following a strong earthquake followed by a tsunami in northeastern Japan.

That accident dealt a strong blow to this sector and forced Germany and Switzerland to abandon nuclear energy.