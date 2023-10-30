A new nuclear cooperative wants citizens and SMEs to become more closely involved in the construction of new nuclear power stations in the Netherlands. The nuclear cooperative, which according to its founders is the first of its kind in the world, must serve as a discussion partner for the government and invest when plans are implemented.
Edwin Timmer
