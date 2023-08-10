Home page World

The films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were released in many countries at the same time. Not everyone likes the resulting memes.

Munich – On August 6th and 9th, 1945, atomic bombs fell on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Jokes about it are frowned upon in Japan. Therefore, many Japanese reacted angrily to the so-called “Barbenheimer” memes.

During Atomic Bomb Anniversary: ​​Outcry over “Barbenheimer” memes in Japan

Barbenheimer memes are composed of the movies Barbie and Oppenheimer. In the USA, Germany and other countries, jokes about the very different films are extremely popular. Images can be seen on social media in which, for example, Barbie is looking at her Barbie world and in the background a huge mushroom cloud can be seen – a symbol of the construction of the atomic bomb, in which the scientist Robert Oppenheimer played a major role. Pictures of this kind are posted under the hashtag “Barbenheimer”.

While pictures of this kind are seen in many places as a successful joke, the outcry in Japan is great. In a petition, young Japanese activists call on the distributors of the films to take action. “Please do not downplay the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the suffering of the victims and survivors,” they write on the campaign website change.org. They were annoyed that the official account for the Barbie film commented on the pictures and also made fun of them.

Japanese Barbie Movie Twitter Account Apologizes

“As an official account, how dare you poke fun at these unacceptable memes? You should visit the Peace Park in Hiroshima and learn what really happened there. It was one of the worst war crimes in human history,” one angry user commented on Twitter. After the wave of headwinds, the official Barbie Movie Twitter account responded by deleting all comments on the memes it created.

Additionally, an apology was released through the Japanese account for the Barbie film. “We take the situation very seriously. We apologize to those offended by this inconsiderate action.” Barbie will not launch in Japan until August 11th. Whether Oppenheimer will be shown there at all is still open. Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of their city. On August 6, 1945, the “Little Boy” atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people. (rd with dpa)