IGN has published a new Atomfall gameplay video on the occasion of Gamescom, with fourteen minutes of in-game sequences taken from the PC version of the interesting first-person action survival game developed by Rebellion.

Coming March 2025 to PC, PlayStation, and Xboxthe game is set in an alternate England where the real-life incident at Windscale had dramatic consequences, forcing the government to quarantine the entire area.

In Atomfall we will find ourselves exploring this scenario full of dangers and fight to survive, gathering the resources necessary to stay alive while trying to uncover the mysteries surrounding the nuclear disaster.

Unlike the average survival game, in this case the narration will be at the center of the scene and will give life to situations that change depending on the choices made, leading to specific consequences and influencing the course of events.