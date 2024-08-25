IGN has published a new Atomfall gameplay video on the occasion of Gamescom, with fourteen minutes of in-game sequences taken from the PC version of the interesting first-person action survival game developed by Rebellion.
Coming March 2025 to PC, PlayStation, and Xboxthe game is set in an alternate England where the real-life incident at Windscale had dramatic consequences, forcing the government to quarantine the entire area.
In Atomfall we will find ourselves exploring this scenario full of dangers and fight to survive, gathering the resources necessary to stay alive while trying to uncover the mysteries surrounding the nuclear disaster.
Unlike the average survival game, in this case the narration will be at the center of the scene and will give life to situations that change depending on the choices made, leading to specific consequences and influencing the course of events.
Surviving in the English Mountains
Announced last June, Atomfall is the new game from the creators of Sniper Elite and Zombie Army, who with this survival experience they tried to make something different compared to the precision shooting mechanics we are used to.
The gameplay video published by IGN highlights the differences compared to the previous projects of the English team, for example putting us in the situation of having to fight with a simple knife against crazy fanatics and mysterious agents.
Atomfall seems like an interesting title and we are curious to follow its development from now until its launch, scheduled as mentioned for March 2025. Users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass They will also be happy to know that they will be able to download the game at no additional cost from day one.
