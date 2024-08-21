Atomfall therefore puts us to grips with this complex situation, within a single-player action-survival game that focuses heavily on the particular setting and the atmosphere that permeates it.

Developed by Rebellion, the authors of Sniper Elite and Zombie Army, Atomfall places us inside a particular post-apocalyptic setting with Britain now in tatters following a nuclear disaster that has effectively wiped out civilisation.

During the Future Games Show 2024 there was space for an interesting video diary which has allowed us to deepen our knowledge of Atomfall the particular survival action first person shooter scheduled to arrive in 2025 on PC, Xbox and also on Game Pass at launch.

A strange science fiction

The developers’ idea was to merge the Post-war Britain with Cold War paranoiafolk horror and elements of classic British science fiction such as Doctor Who and The Prisoner, to create a very distinctive gaming experience.

Judging from this new video, it seems that the mission was quite successful, given that the game world of Atomfall is really well characterized.

At first glance, the setting seems to be the classic one English countrysidebetween characteristic villages and quiet pubs, but it doesn’t take long to notice that something is absolutely not as it should be, given that the world is populated by colorful characters intent on using violence against each other, giving rise to a furious fight for survival.

Inspired by a real nuclear disaster that occurred in Northern England in 1957, the “Windscale Fire”, the game features a fictional alternate history with far more serious consequences following the accident, within the Quarantine Zone five years after the event.

The game is also inspired by immersive sims and offers hybrid elements between first-person shooter, RPG and survival, with the need to explore, find resources and advance the story, which sees us placed on the “wrong side of the quarantine wall”, dealing with a very uneasy situation, trying to unravel the mystery of what really happened.