J-POP Manga has released new details for the arrival in Italy of Atom Catwork of Osamu Tezuka which will be part of the Osamushi Collection. The single volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from May 24th at the introductory price of €12.00.

J-POP Manga features Osamu Tezuka’s Atom Cat

The brilliant Osamu Tezuka reinterprets the myth of Astro Boy, in an incredible new adventure with an extraordinary protagonist

Milan, 15 May 2023. TheOsamushi Collection is enriched with a new unmissable volume of the God of Manga Osamu Tezuka! From May 24th arrives in bookstores, comics and in all online stores for J-POP Manga the single volume Atom Cata brilliant reinterpretation of Astro Boy in a… feline key!

For little Tsugio, a sensitive and fearful boy, the only refuge from the bullies in his school seems to be reading the manga by Astro Boy (Tetsuwan Atom). When Tsugio adopts an abandoned kitten, it is therefore natural for him to name it after the robot hero. But following a strange encounter with an alien couple on their honeymoon on Earth, the cat is endowed with the extraordinary powers of the comic book character with whom he shares his name. The Earth, and above all its master, now have a new and invincible defender: the powerful Atom Cat! The brilliant Osamu Tezuka reinterprets the myth of his most famous paper creature, the legendary Astro Boy, in an incredible adventure with a unique and unrepeatable protagonist.

After the latest releases Humans at attention! and the first volume of Ikki Mandalahistorical drama on the Boxer Rebellion in China, the series entirely dedicated to the manga god Osamu Tezuka is enriched with a new title. The unpredictable and amusing adventures of Atom Cat they arrive in the bookstore, comic store and in all online stores starting from May 24th!

Atom Cat

by Osamu Tezuka

Single Volume

Format – 15×21 – Paperback

Pages – 200, B/W

Price – €12.00