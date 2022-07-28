LIKE GUNPOWDER FIRE The version was spread that the meeting of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was not to see problems of the states, but to pass a tray to the businessmen of Mexico, particularly those of Sinaloa, and “raffle” Escuinapa Beach. The phrase “We come to support a good cause”, by businessman Carlos Bremer, from Grupo Financiero Value, revealed the reason for the call to the National Palace, where the invited businessmen and cabinet officials dined on chipilín tamales. Right there it came to light that on September 15, the Lottery will hold a grand draw in which there will be two types of prizes: in kind there are 8 macrolots (land) in Playa Espíritu Sinaloa, with a value from 199 to 287 million pesos each . The cash prizes are 5 of 20 million, 5 of 10 million and 18 of 5 million pesos. Each raffle ticket costs 500 pesos and the money raised by the raffle will be invested in the Picachos and Santa María Dams, in the south of the state. Of course, when arriving at the meeting, the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, confirmed that the meeting would serve to present projects for the development of his State. Many wondered if he had his slides ready or had already sent them ahead of time.

WHAT DID TRANSCEND is that they paraded through the National Palace, along with the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, businessmen Juan Manuel Ley Bastidas, Guillermo Elizondo Collard, Agustín Coppel Luken, Nemesio Artola Sada, Jesús Vizcarra, Leovi Carranza, Carlos Berdegué, Sebastián Arana, Alejandro Gaxiola Coppel, Joel Valenzuela Parra, Sergio Lizárraga, Antonio Toledo Ortiz, José María Pablos, Fabiola García López, Octaviano Carrillo, Ioanis Strabropoulos Escobosa, Jesús Enrique García García, Jesús Armando Kuroda Alvarado, Eduardo de la Vega Canelos, José Gil Favela, Amado Guzmán, Juan José Arellano Hernández, José Luis Mogollón, David Coppel Calvo, Mónica Murillo Rogers and Fernando Camacho Tirado.

THOSE WHO INSURE who lack commitment and real support for the Sinaloa countryside from federal deputy Fernando García Hernández, who goes beyond a message or visits to the municipalities but without the response they want to hear, are the agricultural producers of Navolato. In the last meeting with the men from the countryside in this municipality, under the theme of the Agroecological Transition, it was discussed that this is a fundamental issue so that the soils can achieve their recovery; however, the investment or the benefits for the improvement of the technology is an issue that is not touched upon.

THEY SAY THAT GLORIA VALDEZ She is on a tightrope as the acting delegate of the president of the Municipal Peasant Committee number 5. It was believed that she was not at risk in that position after the defeat against Mariana Baca in the election of the Santa Rosa Irrigation Module, but suddenly some leaders of the CENEC sector resurfaced their interest in displacing it. However, knowing her, there are those who bet that Valdez is going to fight them because she has her people. This is important, but even more so if the president of the League of Agrarian Communities of Sinaloa, Miguel Ángel López Miranda, sustains her support. López Miranda has just renewed the cenecista leadership in Valle del Carrizo, where José Manuel Santos arrived, which opened the discussion of whether or not he will also do so in the Municipal Peasant Committee number 5. That is why some began to stir up the pot .