According to the strategy of the Bank of Russia, it was planned to launch new hundred-ruble banknotes in 2022, thousandth and five-thousandth banknotes – in the next, and the remaining denominations – every subsequent year. However, now only 20% of ATMs are ready to accept the new one hundred rubles, members of the Committee on Cash Circulation of the Association of Banks of Russia (ADB) estimated.

This is due to the fact that such equipment was supplied from abroad and mainly by those companies that left the Russian market against the backdrop of sanctions, explained ADB Vice President Alexei Voylukov.

According to him, until the issue with payment devices is resolved, launching new denominations of banknotes is extremely irrational and costly for all financial organizations. So, the association proposed to issue the entire model range of banknotes immediately, when the technical re-equipment is completed – that is, not earlier than 2024.

Banknotes will be put into active circulation as soon as the banking infrastructure is ready, the Central Bank stressed. They added: it is still premature to assess the readiness of devices to accept a new banknote.

About 200,000 ATMs are used in Russia, and approximately 60% of them are produced by NCR and Diebold Nixdorf, which have left the Russian market, Alexey Fedorov, a leading economist at the TeleTrade information and analytical center, said.

According to him, the adjustment of such devices for new banknotes is either impossible, or will be carried out through unofficial channels. Thus, the shift in the timing of the introduction of new banknotes into circulation until 2024 is absolutely justified, the expert is sure.

