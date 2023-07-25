Izvestia: the largest Russian banks stopped accepting cash dollars and euros

The largest Russian banks have stopped accepting foreign currency. At ATMs of 11 out of 13 systemically important credit institutions, the possibility of depositing dollars and euros was lost, informs newspaper “Izvestia”.

The option to fund your VTB account in Western currencies disappeared in April 2022. According to the press service of the bank, it is impossible to deposit dollars and euros to the account through an ATM. Similarly, ATMs of Otkritie, Raiffeisen and Unicreditbank do not support operations.

Sovcombank shared that it was possible to replenish foreign currency deposits in cash until March 10, 2022. Also, ATMs of MKB, RSHB, PSB and Rosbank no longer support accepting dollars and euros. At the same time, most banks do not explain why they no longer accept money from unfriendly countries. The only major credit institutions whose ATMs support account replenishment in foreign currency are Alfa and Tinkoff.

Earlier, Kyrgyz banks temporarily stopped working with the Russian Unistream payment system. Transfers in foreign currency were banned by Kompanion Bank, Finca Bank, RSK Bank, Kapital Bank, Halyk Bank, and the Bank of Asia. Credit institutions reported that transactions on the system in dollars and euros are no longer available.

The banks of Kyrgyzstan are not the only ones who have introduced such restrictions. Similar measures due to Western sanctions against Russian credit institutions were introduced by banks in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Georgia.