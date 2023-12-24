ATMs, goodbye free withdrawal: 2024, you will pay everywhere to withdraw money

“Recently the term “banking desertification” has spread, the reduction in the demand for services at bank branches has led to the deactivation of ATMs and the closure of some bank offices. A process that on the one hand was foreseen, on the other hand creates no small inconvenience to citizens, especially to older people who are not comfortable using modern technologies. Despite this, the process has begun and there will still be many changes that will occur”, writes sicilianews24.it.

Which explains when it comes to banks “Not only have they increased the costs of managing bank accounts, but they have also reduced the earnings from deposits. The closure of banks also serves to reduce the costs of banks and improve the balance sheet of banking institutions”

Fewer branches “and there will be many centers that will have to give up their branches, with the inconvenience of the population who will have to move to get their money”.

But “the good news is that the possibility of withdrawing money from some shops such as tobacconists will be introduced. There will be a withdrawal limit and it will be necessary pay a fee to get the cash“, writes sicilianews24.it

