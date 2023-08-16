Daily Mail: ATMs in Ireland started distributing money for free due to a mistake

Residents of Ireland began to line up in huge queues at ATMs, which mistakenly dispensed money even if the account was empty. About it informs Daily Mail.

Following widespread complaints, the Bank of Ireland notified customers of a problem with the mobile app and internet banking site. By evening, customers discovered that ATMs dispensed money for free, and began to use it. Some of them managed to withdraw up to a thousand euros (105 thousand rubles). Others transferred the erroneously disbursed funds to their Revolut accounts and then withdrew cash from any available ATM.

The police were ordered to disperse the crowds gathered at the malfunctioning ATMs. The Bank of Ireland has warned customers that all illegally obtained funds will be recovered.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the Hungarian city of Kaposvár mistakenly received 367 salaries from a former employer at once and refused to return the money. The man was charged with misappropriation of funds.