And we have atmospheric V8 news for you this Good Friday! Not that it’s actually the good Friday, but it’s a good Friday because there’s, er, atmospheric V8 news. At the moment, that engine type is increasingly rare. The German manufacturers don’t build it anymore, the Italians don’t do it anymore and the British don’t like it either.

Of course the Americans still do it. They still sell so many V8s without turbos that you wonder why we in Europe screw up turbos. But it’s not just the Americans, also in Japan they still use atmospheric V8 engines. Or more specifically, Lexus still builds them in small numbers.

They supply that engine in the Lexus LC (that posh coupe and convertible) plus the RC-F, a sort of BMW M4 counterpart. The RC-F (and the regular Lexus RC on which it is based) have received an update.

Tackled hard

They have addressed two points that previously received quite a bit of criticism. The infotainment (we’ll get to that in a minute) and the handling. Despite the fact that the RC is a neat real rear-wheel drive car, the Japanese did not manage to exploit it as well as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar do with a fine-driving car.

Lexus has addressed the chassis for the versions with adaptive suspension. The electric power steering has also been recalibrated. Lexus now also uses a different type of wheel bolt. These are easier to install and a lot lighter, resulting in a lower unsprung weight. Wonderful, that Japanese nitpicking. According to Lexus, the RC has now become both more comfortable and sportier.

Hard atmospheric V8 news

All changes apply to all Lexus RCs, but the RC-F gets a few special tweaks. For example, the machine has been adapted from that top model. If you order the Lexus RC-F Sport, you will receive Enkei rims. In addition, there are two models of BBS rims to choose from. Now that may be minor changes for all of us, but you can count on Gran Turismo making 3 to 5 new models.

The interior has also been updated with a new infotainment system. That was not pleasant for everyone, hopefully the new one will do better. There is also an electric handbrake with hill-hold function. Some things have also been upgraded in terms of safety systems and driving assistants. The changes have been announced for the Japanese market, other markets will most likely follow. In The Netherlands the car is no longer on the price list, unfortunately.

