The naturally aspirated V12 in this car must sound great, don’t you think?

Now that many engines are equipped with a turbo, extra power is hardly exciting anymore. Any car can deliver a hundred thousand million horsepower these days, as long as you crank up the pressure enough.

Just look at what’s possible with those German eight-cylinder flagships in the Audi RS6, BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63. Without too many problems you can get 700 to 750 hp with a chip and intercooler. With a set of modified turbos, 1,000 hp is no problem either.

That’s crazy, of course, because you don’t need that much. What you need is exactly 854 horsepower. Anything less than that is for proletarians and anything above that is for show-offs. It is the power that the V12 of the Ferrari 812 Competizione of Novitec pumps out.

Power atmospheric V12

Now we have to say honestly that most horses are on behalf of Ferrari. The engine is good for 830 hp and 690 Nm as standard. That power is reached at a heavenly 8,500 rpm, while the torque of 692 Nm is only released at 7,000 rpm.

It’s not just the amount of power and torque, but the fact that you have to work a bit for it. The cacophony of such a turboless V12 from Ferrari is unprecedented.

And Novitec, as mentioned, takes it a step further, because with them the 6.5 liter V12 delivers 854 hp. Novitec does this by generating power in an old-fashioned way: through a sports exhaust. This is equipped with a 100-cell catalytic converter. So just enough to get through the MOT (don’t count on it, by the way), but fantastic if you want to hear the engine better. If you want you can have the exhaust covered with gold leaf. Cool.

The engine now delivers its maximum power at 9,200 rpm and its maximum torque of 711 Nm at 6,950 rpm. Fun fact that is not much use to you, the Competizione and this Noivtec version both deliver less torque than a standard 812 Superfast. It delivers 712 Nm.

Further modifications?

Further modifications are the NOVITEC NF 10 ZV wheels, they are 21 inches at the front, even 22 inches at the rear. They like to see you appear at the Euromaster: it has 275/30 ZR 21 on it at the front and even 335/25 ZR 22 at the back. The wheels are made by Vossen. It is possible to choose from 70 colors if you do not like this standard black high gloss. It is chic that they use the original hub caps.

For a better stance and even better handling, the 812 Competizione has been lowered. That’s crazy. If you have an extra fast, light and rare Ferrari, it is possible to lower it. They do that through their own lowering springs. If you have problems with thresholds, there is a Novitec lift kit that can raise the nose by 40 millimeters. All parts are available immediately.

This article Atmospheric V12 pumps out 854 hp appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

