Atmospheric Research | The headquarters of the European-wide research network will be established in Kumpula

“Through ACTRIS, the large scientific community can now work effectively together as a single organization,” says the temporary director of the research network, researcher Eija Juurola.

European the headquarters of the extensive atmospheric research network will be established in Finland. The European Commission decided on the matter on Tuesday, informs weather Institute. The headquarters will be in Helsinki on the Kumpula campus, where it has already partially worked.

We’ll really get up to speed in the summer.

“Placing the headquarters in Finland is a sign of recognition of Finland’s contribution to atmospheric sciences and our expertise in the development, use and management of pan-European research infrastructures,” says the director of ACTRIS Finland, a professor at the University of Helsinki, in the press release. Tuukka Petäjä.

The Aerosol, Clouds and Trace Gases Research Infrastructure ACTRIS (The Aerosol, Clouds and Trace Gases Research Infrastructure) has now been recognized as a European research infrastructure by the Commission’s decision, which provides it with a stable legal structure, states the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“Through ACTRIS, a large scientific community can now work effectively together as a single organization”, temporary director of the research network, researcher Eija Juurola says in the announcement.

ACTRIS network consists of European researchers, research stations, measuring devices and measurement materials.

The activities are financed by the member countries. In Finland, ACTRIS has Observation Stations and platforms. Finland’s observation stations are currently used in more than 30 international research projects, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“ACTRIS secures long-term atmospheric research at the European level and offers support for societal challenges, including poor air quality and climate change,” describes the University of Helsinki research network. In addition to the University of Helsinki and the Institute of Meteorology, the Finnish network includes the universities of Eastern Finland and Tampere.

Read more: Helsinki rising to the top of European climate research