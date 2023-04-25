Jalisco.- The Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) asset This Monday at 7:00 p.m. atmospheric alert for the municipalities of felling, zapopan and Guadalajara.

This, due to the contaminants generated by the smoke of three forest firesas well as the potential health risks for the surrounding population, for which reason recommendations are issued in coordination with the Jalisco Secretary of Healthis indicated in a bulletin.

The first fire was registered in the La Tecomata-Villa Felicidad property, in the municipality of Tala, within the Flora and Fauna Protection Area (APFF) Bosque La Primavera, fighting firefighters and firefighters from the Jalisco Environment Secretariat, the Commission Forest National (Conafor), the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the Bosque La Primavera Decentralized Public Organization (OPD), municipal brigades in agreement with Semadet and the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Selva Negra, and also has the team Witari aerial view of Semadet.

The other two fires are located in the municipality of zapopanone in the road to saltillo and the second in the place Cabins of the Ravineboth are served by elements of the State Secretary of the Environment and the different corporations zapopan and GuadalajaraBesides helicopterstlaloc and Hawk from Zapopan, and Zeus from Guadalajara.

Citizens are asked that if they live or carry out activities near the site, heed the following recommendations:

Avoid all outdoor activity.

Close doors and windows to prevent contaminants from entering the interior of the buildings.

If you need to go out, use a face mask.

Take special care with girls and boys under five years of age, older adults, asthmatics and chronic respiratory problems.

Any open burning or bonfire is strictly prohibited.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid smoking.

Reduce the use of motor vehicles.

Follow the indications issued by the Civil Protection and Fire Units.

It should be noted that air quality can be consulted in real time on the website: gobjal.mx/calidadaire and through the Twitter account @AireySaludAMG.