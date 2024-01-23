Atmosphere | Powerful aurora borealis are associated with a mild winter – even the researchers were amazed by their results

In winters the temperature and its variations can be affected by factors that are rarely heard about in weather forecasts.

At the University of Oulu, it has been discovered that the activity of the northern lights is directly linked to winter temperatures, but through a curve. They can make winter weather milder.

In the background is a complex chain where the northern lights destroy ozone. It affects the polar vortex, which in turn affects our weather.

The northern lights the surprising effect is explained by the assistant professor Timo Asikainen. He is a space physicist and he looks at the weather from a slightly different angle than meteorologists.

Meteorologists are primarily interested in what happens in the lowest layer of the atmosphere, i.e. the troposphere. The interest of the client and colleagues is also directed to the layer above the troposphere, i.e. the stratosphere.

It extends 10 to 50 kilometers above the Earth's surface. An important factor in terms of the Earth's weather is the temperature of the stratosphere.

“If, for example, the stratosphere suddenly warms up, it will be reflected quite quickly in the winter temperatures here in Finland as well,” says Asikainen.

Effect comes to winter temperatures through the so-called polar vortex. The polar vortex is a huge vortex of cold air that forms at the North Pole every autumn.

The colder the polar vortex, the stronger it is, and the better it stays together.

Staying together means that the jet streams surrounding the polar vortex circle the polar region high in the north instead of bringing cold air south.

In this case, warm westerly winds open a route to our latitudes and the probability of mild winters in Finland increases. So when we experience mild winters, the reason is often a strong polar vortex.

If, on the other hand, the polar vortex is weak, it becomes unstable. In this case, cold air can flow from the north to us as well, causing us to get freezing cold on our necks.

This is what happened to us at the turn of the year.

Sometimes the polar vortex can break completely or split. Then the cold air can travel far to the latitudes of southern Europe and cause big snowstorms.

This year, the polar vortex actually broke in January, bringing cold air and severe blizzards to North America. Several dozen deaths linked to the cold front have already been reported in the United States, CBS News including even more than 90.

Come spring, when the sun rises to the North Pole, the polar vortex breaks up once and for all. Even then, the cold air “flows” further south and cools the temperatures wherever it happens to go. That's why northern spring often progresses slowly.

The polar vortex can weaken for many reasons, such as if northern latitudes warm more than lower southern latitudes.

This is estimated to be the result of global warming. Therefore, global warming can paradoxically cause cold winters.

“Us however, space physicists are interested in how the stratosphere warms or cools from space,” says Asikainen.

An important factor here is stratospheric ozone, which is formed by three oxygen atoms.

When there is a lot of ozone in the stratosphere, it tends to warm because ozone absorbs ultraviolet radiation. This increases the likelihood of a weak and unstable polar vortex forming.

“If ozone is low, the stratosphere becomes very cold, which can produce a strong polar vortex.”

And what then affects the amount of ozone in the stratosphere?

According to the customer, one important factor is the northern lights. The northern lights destroy ozone chemically. So, in severe aurora winters, the probability of a cold and strong polar vortex increases.

In some years ozone is destroyed so effectively that an ozone layer forms at the North Pole. In this case, the polar vortex can become so strong that its dissolution is delayed well into spring.

This happened, for example, in 2011 and 2020, when spring was record warm in many places. In 2020, for example, the Siberian heat wave was experienced. Because the polar vortex kept the cold air in the north, the warm Atlantic winds were able to blow north.

According to the customer, the ozone-destroying effect of the northern lights has been known for a long time. On the other hand, it is hardly known how it is reflected in the weather.

Veera Juntunen and the Customer recent research gives reason to assume that the effect of the aurora borealis on ozone is much greater than has been believed until now.

Scientific Reports In a study published in the series, Juntunen and Asikainen compared the intensity of the northern lights with Finland's winter temperature and Finns' electricity consumption over several decades.

Factors that were not directly related to the outdoor temperature were first removed from the electrical data – such as the increase in electricity consumption caused by the growth of the building stock or industry.

When this was finished, the material was put together with data about geomagnetic activity, i.e. the intensity of the aurora borealis.

“When we got the results, we couldn't believe what we saw,” says Asikainen.

Finland's winter temperature and the dependent part of electricity consumption followed geomagnetic activity almost round the clock.

When the activity was strong – which predicted ozone loss and a strong polar vortex – electricity consumption decreased. When the activity was low – i.e. the polar vortex was weak – electricity consumption increased.

According to the customer, the results show that the northern lights also have a significant effect on Finland's winter temperatures – contrary to what has been thought until now.

Although the connection between the northern lights, ozone depletion and the polar vortex seems straightforward, sometimes the polar vortex does exactly the opposite of what one would expect.

For example, in the winter season of 2003–2004, one of the most unusual polar vortexes in recent history was experienced. The polar vortex that had developed at the pole at that time began to weaken in mid-December.

In North America, this manifested itself as a huge winter storm, when up to 76 centimeters of snow fell in the Midwest per day.

After this, the polar vortex started to form again, but it broke up again for almost two months, which is completely extraordinary. This is what the study estimates Journal of Geophysical Research in the journal.

The polar vortex incident of 2003-2004 is mysterious because, in terms of the aurora borealis, everything went the opposite of what it should have been.

About two months before the polar vortex broke up, the Sun produced a powerful eruption and the Earth experienced a great geomagnetic storm.

The storm took dozens of satellites out of action, interfered with GPS and even caused local power outages in Sweden.

The storm did produce a strong ozone loss, which should have caused stratospheric cooling and a strong polar vortex. The end result was a warming of the stratosphere and a wavering polar vortex.

“The case shows that the combined effects of all the factors affecting the polar vortex are not yet known,” says Asikainen.

Fact Winters are slowly warming up When the winter is warm, many blame climate change. But even when the winter is cold, climate change is demonized, because climate change is said to cause extreme phenomena.

So how does climate change affect winter temperatures in Finland?

So far, the direct impact is minimal. Between 1950 and 2020, the average winter temperature rose by 0.04 degrees per year.

At the same time, the range of average winter temperatures from year to year is about 4–10 degrees. That's a couple of hundred times bigger than the warming trend.

Read more: Ursa rewarded Finnish stargazers for discovering a new aurora borealis phenomenon

Read more: The fiercest magnetic storm in years is hitting the Earth: the northern lights are glowing as far as Britain